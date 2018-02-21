Wigan shocks Man City out of FA Cup

AFP, WIGAN, England

Pep Guardiola’s quest to win an unprecedented quadruple with Manchester City came to a stunning and controversial end on Monday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at third-tier Wigan in the fifth round of the Football Association (FA) Cup.

In an uncanny repeat of the 2013 FA Cup final, in which City had a player sent off before losing to a late Wigan winner, Guardiola’s side had Fabian Delph dismissed amid stormy scenes before Will Grigg’s 79th-minute goal decided the game.

However, the night was marred by a post-match pitch invasion by Wigan supporters that saw several of them confront City players, with striker Sergio Aguero required to defend himself when he became embroiled in an ugly altercation with a number of fans while shaking the hand of opposing defender Chey Dunkley. City staff had to help shepherd him off the field and to the safety of the dressing room.

A number of home fans taunted the City support and, in response, the visitors began to tear at advertising hoardings in front of them.

Police became involved in scuffles with City supporters that continued for several minutes and the FA are certain to review footage and read referee Anthony Taylor’s report before contacting the two clubs and deciding whether to issue charges.

Earlier, the drama had been provided by Northern Ireland international Grigg who capitalized on an error by Kyle Walker — who allowed a pass to run through to the Wigan man — and kept ahead of John Stones before finishing clinically from just inside the area.

It was only City’s second defeat to English opposition since losing an FA Cup semi-final to Arsenal in April last year, while their opponents can now look forward to a quarter-final home tie with Southampton.

The pivotal sending-off arrived in first-half injury-time when Fabian Delph made a rash challenge on Wigan’s Max Power, prompting referee Anthony Taylor to pull a yellow card out of his pocket before changing his mind and producing red.

That infuriated City players, who surrounded the referee, and the dispute spilled into the rival technical areas with Sergio Aguero having to be dragged away by Guardiola as he argued with Wigan coaches.

The scene turned even uglier, with television cameras in the tunnel capturing footage of Guardiola and Wigan manager Paul Cook in a major verbal confrontation and being kept apart by staff.

Guardiola had made six changes for the tie, while still fielding a strong lineup, but two of his fringe players — full-back Danilo and back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo — were guilty of errors that offered the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Despite their disadvantage, City still enjoyed the majority of possession, but there was little to concern home keeper Christian Walton as the tie approached the 65-minute mark and Guardiola opted to bring Kevin De Bruyne into the fray.

The Belgian’s introduction brought a far greater threat from City, particularly from set-pieces.

In the 73rd minute, De Bruyne found Aguero at the near-post, but his shot was blocked and Danilo maintained the pressure with a low center across the goal line before Grigg’s dramatic intervention.