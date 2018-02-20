SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Nine players see red

A Brazilian derby match between Vitoria and EC Bahia on Sunday was abandoned with 11 minutes remaining after the hosts had six men sent off in a game marked by a mass brawl. The score in the Bahia state championship clash was 1-1 when Bruno Bispo became the ninth player, and the fifth from Vitoria, to be shown the red card. With teams requiring a minimum of seven players, the referee was forced to end the game. Denilson opened the scoring for Vitoria after 33 minutes, but Vinicius leveled with a penalty four minutes into the second half. He celebrated with a provocative dance in front of the Vitoria supporters, which led to fury from the home players. Punches were thrown and five players were sent off, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria. Two more players, one from each side, were sent off a couple of minutes later, then with 13 minutes left a fourth Vitoria player was sent off, prompting Bispo to kick the ball away and force the referee to award him his second yellow and a match-ending red.

TENNIS

Anderson wins in New York

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Sunday put aside memories of his disappointing US Open final when he dominated a third-set tiebreak to win the New York Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory over Sam Querrey of the US. Anderson collected his fourth career title, his first as a top seed, and improved to ninth in the world rankings. The 31-year-old has been in 15 career finals, but won just four. His most significant loss came in September last year at Flushing Meadows when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the US Open. “One of the big goals I had for this year was to try to be a bit more successful in that final stage,” Anderson said. “It feels great to come through and get today’s win. It gives me a lot of confidence for the year.”

CRICKET

Sri Lanka seal tour sweep

Opener Kusal Mendis on Sunday smashed a career-best 42-ball 70 as Sri Lanka completed a tour sweep, sealing a 75-run win over Bangladesh in the second and final Twenty20 international. Sri Lanka also claimed the tri-nation one-day trophy and took the Test series 1-0. A second straight half-century of the series for Mendis steered Sri Lanka to a hefty 210-4, before the bowlers put on a fine display to dismiss Bangladesh for 135 in 18.4 overs. Opener Danushka Gunathilaka made 42, while Thisara Perera scored 31.

CYCLING

Froome finishes 10th

Chris Froome on Sunday finished the Ruta del Sol in 10th place behind winner Tim Wellens. Wellens, a Belgian Lotto-Soudal rider, defended his lead over the final day’s time trial in Spain. Wout Poels, of Froome’s Team Sky, was second, eight seconds behind. Froome, who won the event in 2015, finished 1 minute, 57 seconds behind. He started the time trial on the final day in 14th after a puncture toward the end of Saturday’s fourth stage.

ATHLETICS

Coleman breaks record

World silver medalist Christian Coleman on Sunday broke the world record in the 60m when he ran 6.34 seconds at the US indoor national championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fellow American Maurice Greene had held the record of 6.39 seconds for 20 years. “It feels like a blur,” said the 21-year-old Coleman, who won the 100m silver medal at last year’s world championships in London. He next leads the US team to next month’s world indoor championships in Birmingham, England.