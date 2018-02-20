Minnows Rochdale stun Spurs to force replay at Wembley

AFP, LONDON

Lowly Rochdale on Sunday scored deep into stoppage-time to deny Tottenham Hotspur victory as their FA Cup fifth-round tie ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

It seemed Spurs had done enough to book their place in the quarter-finals when in-form England striker Harry Kane, on as a substitute, scored from the penalty spot with two minutes of normal time remaining to make it 2-1 to the visitors, but Rochdale, who had opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime through Ian Henderson, equalized when substitute Steve Davies scored in the third minute of stoppage-time.

This result means Rochdale, bottom of League One, can now look forward to a lucrative replay at Wembley.

“They say it’s every kid’s dream [to play at Wembley] and we have done enough to go there,” Davies told the BBC, before saying of his equalizer: “I’ve done my job, it’s dropped to me and I’ve finished it.”

Rochdale went ahead when Henderson crowned a slick move that made a mockery of the club’s league position with a composed finish after an excellent angled through-ball from Andrew Cannon split the Tottenham defense.

Lucas Moura drew Spurs level, exchanging passes with Moussa Sissoko and beating Rochdale goalkeeper John Lillis just shy of the hour-mark.

It seemed Spurs’ recovery was complete when Rochdale defender Harrison McGahey brought down Dele Alli and Kane beat Lillis, who dived the right way, with a well-struck penalty, but there was still time for one more twist which means Spurs are facing a Wembley replay for the second round in a row, having needed two games to end League Two strugglers Newport County’s run.

“It’s unbelievable,” Henderson said. “We played some incredible football against Spurs. We cannot wait to go to Wembley to play them.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino tried to play down the inconvenience of an unscheduled extra game for his side, still involved in the UEFA Champions League and in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

“The FA Cup is magic,” Pochettino said. “We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before.”

Pochettino paid tribute to Rochdale, saying the way they had raised their game for the FA Cup was no shock in his eyes.

“I was not surprised,” he said. “This competition is completely different. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0.”