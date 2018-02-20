Real Madrid win eight-goal thriller

AFP, SEVILLE, Spain

Man of the moment Marco Asensio scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target on Sunday as Real Madrid kept up the feel-good factor with a thrilling 5-3 victory at Real Betis Balompie in La Liga.

Madrid had been 2-1 down at halftime in a fantastic game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, but they came roaring back in the second half with Sergio Ramos, Asensio — who had scored the opener — Ronaldo and Karim Benzema all finding the net.

They survived a late Betis onslaught and after their 3-1 UEFA Champions League round-of-16, first-leg win against Paris Saint-Germain last week, the victory confirmed that Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking better in La Liga now, too.

They remain fourth, a huge 17 points behind leaders Barcelona, but it was their fourth win in five league outings and they are back to within a point of third-placed Valencia with a game in hand to come at CD Leganes tomorrow.

“It was an end-to-end game, a bit crazy, but I like that. It shows that we had proper opponents,” Zidane said. “Betis were fantastic and controlled the last half-hour of the first half, but I’m happy in the end and I prefer to focus on the five goals we scored rather than the three we let in.”

Asensio had come off the bench to set up the two late goals that allowed Real to beat Paris Saint-Germain and he was rewarded with a start in Seville, while Gareth Bale also came in as the likes of Benzema and Luka Modric dropped to the bench.

Asensio duly headed Madrid into an 11th-minute lead after Antonio Adan had saved a Ronaldo shot, but Betis had won when the sides last met at the Santiago Bernabeu and they hit back brilliantly.

Loren and Joaquin, the latter from a free-kick, both came close before Aissa Mandi headed in a Joaquin cross to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

It was 2-1 shortly after, as visiting defender Nacho could only help a Junior shot into his own net as the home fans in the crowd of more than 53,000 erupted.

Real also saw Marcelo limp off in the first half, a potentially worrying sign ahead of the Champions League second leg, and Zidane confirmed the Brazilian would find out the extent of his injury yesterday.

Real Madrid recovered superbly after the restart, though.

Ramos, whose Sevilla past always ensures a hot reception from the Betis fans, leveled with a bullet header from a Lucas Vazquez corner.

Dani Carvajal then set up Asensio for his second and Real’s third as the hour mark approached, before Ronaldo smashed in their fourth in the 65th minute.

The Portuguese has now scored 10 times his past six La Liga and Champions League games.

Betis might lack the consistency to properly contest a European place, but they do provide entertainment, and Cristian Tello set up fellow substitute Sergio Leon to make it 4-3 late on.

Benzema, on from the bench, completed the scoring at the death.

Earlier, Kevin Gameiro came off the bench in the second half to score one goal and make another for Diego Costa as second-placed Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

It was another clinical performance from Diego Simeone’s side, who have now recorded four consecutive league victories, all without conceding a goal.

They remain second, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

“We are not stopping, we are playing well at the moment and we are enjoying ourselves,” Gameiro said when asked about his team’s pursuit of Barcelona.