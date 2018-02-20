Petra Kvitova fights back to claim Qatar Open title

AFP, DOHA

Petra Kvitova on Sunday fought back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open, a victory which takes her back into the world’s top 10.

Kvitova overcame an awful start which saw her lose the first five games to eventually triumph 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It is the first time Kvitova has been ranked among the world’s elite since a horrific knife attack at her home in December 2016 left her with an injured hand.

“It feels great, it’s a beautiful trophy,” Kvitova said. “It took a while to have it. Today, it was a big fight.”

Asked about being back in the top 10, Kvitova replied: “I remember sometime last year when I was asked about this, I couldn’t even dream of it. It’s a very special feeling to be back.”

Questioned if it felt more special because of the circumstances of her comeback, she added: “It’s something that’s amazing, let’s say. I couldn’t really wish for more.”

The win in Doha is the Czech star’s second title of the season and 22nd career tournament victory.

It also extended her winning streak to 13 matches, just one short of her career record.

She also beat four players in the top 10 in Doha, including world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, to take the title.

Kvitova began the year ranked No. 29, but was already on the rise after her win earlier this month in St Petersburg, Russia.

Muguruza — who had an extra day to prepare for the final after receiving a bye in the semi-final — finished the match with heavy strapping on her left knee, which she said was down to a “weird movement,” but was hopeful there was no serious problem.

“I think I had a lot of break points and I didn’t convert them,” Muguruza said. “I think also because she came out with all those winners, but yeah, I think if I would have got one of those break points it would be different.”

Despite the defeat, Muguruza moved up one position in the rankings, making her the world No. 3.