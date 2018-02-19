Ritchie the hero as Ducks win marathon shoot-out

Reuters

Nick Ritchie on Saturday scored in the 11th round of the shoot-out to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

John Gibson made 36 saves for the Ducks, who moved into third place in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference with 69 points.

Corey Perry and Ondrej Kase scored, while Hampus Lindholm had two assists for Anaheim, who improved to 4-6 in shoot-outs this season.

Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu scored for the Wild, while Devan Dubnyk finished with 29 saves.

Anaheim, taking advantage of a holding penalty on Nino Niederreiter, needed only 50 seconds to score the first goal as Perry intercepted a pass from Mikael Granlund and wrapped a shot around Dubnyk’s left pad for his 12th goal of the season.

The Wild tied it at 15 minutes, 36 seconds on an unassisted goal.

Koivu fired a shot from the high slot that deflected in off the top of the skate of the Ducks’ Cam Fowler, who was battling with Zucker in front of the net, for his ninth goal of the season.

Zucker then gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at the 7:56 mark of the second period when he deflected a shoulder-high shot by defenseman Nate Prosser from the blue line directly down through Gibson’s pads for his career-high 23rd goal of the season.

The goal was initially waived off because of a high stick, but the officials reversed the decision and allowed the goal.

Anaheim tied it early in the third period when Kase redirected Lindholm’s shot from the left point past Dubnyk’s left pad for his 17th goal of the season.

Ryan Getzlaf scored on the first shot of the shoot-out, but Zach Parise sent it into sudden death with a goal in the third round.

Neiderreiter and Kase then traded goals in the fourth round, before Ritchie won it in the 11th round when he fired a shot between Dubnyk’s pads.