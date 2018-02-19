Winter Olympics fan Roger Federer eyes his 97th title

AFP, ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

Roger Federer on Saturday celebrated becoming the oldest man to reach the world No. 1 ranking by making the World Tennis Tournament final with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Italy’s Andreas Seppi, despite losing sleep watching early-morning coverage of the Winter Olympics.

The 36-year-old Federer racked up his 14th win from 15 matches with 33-year-old Seppi, the world No. 81 who had enjoyed a memorable week in the Dutch port city by reaching the semi-finals as a lucky loser.

Top seed Federer was due to face Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Dimitrov, the second seed, advanced to the semi-finals when Belgian opponent David Goffin was forced to retire after injuring his eye when the ball flew off his own racket.

Dimitrov was leading 6-3, 0-1 at the time.

Federer said that despite not getting much sleep due to the excitement of his latest achievement — and draining more energy by watching the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the early hours — he expected to be fighting fit for the final.

“I felt OK today, maybe a bit heavy on court, but I was aggressive,” the 20-time Grand Slam title winner said. “I started finding energy midway through the first set, but the start was tough.”

The two-time Rotterdam champion added that he would be ready to go for his first afternoon match of the week after playing the night showcase slots.

“I’m good, it’s not been a tough week physically, maybe a bit harder emotionally,” he said.

NEW YORK OPEN

AFP, NEW YORK

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Saturday ended Kei Nishikori’s hopes of a comeback victory at the New York Open, beating the Japanese fifth seed in three sets in Long Island.

Top seed Anderson downed Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in a grueling 2 hour, 11 minute semi-final and was due to play Sam Querrey of the US in the final.

Nishikori had been chasing a first ATP Tour victory after returning from a five-month injury layoff, but the 28-year-old was slow to start, with Anderson racing through the first set to go 1-0 up before Nishikori found his range.

Earlier, Querrey ended his long wait for a first victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino to book his place in the final.

Second seed Querrey, who had lost all three of his previous meetings with fourth seed Mannarino, came from behind to win 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-3 to the delight of the home fans.

“It feels like I beat Rafa [Nadal] out there,” the 30-year-old said. “That guy’s always been so tricky. It’s my first time beating him and it feels good.”