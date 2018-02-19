Kvitova rallies to defeat Wozniacki

AFP, DOHA

Petra Kvitova on Saturday came from a set down to beat world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to record her 12th successive victory and advance to the Qatar Open final.

The Czech star won 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to set up a final against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza.

It was to be Kvitova’s second final this month, after already winning in St Petersburg, Russia.

Currently the world No. 21, the final in Doha also underlines her push to get back to the elite of the women’s game following a horrific knife attack at her home 14 months ago.

If she won the final, Kvitova could go back into the top 10 in the rankings.

“I don’t know what happened. I just came to play, and I was crazy a little bit in my mind and I was playing it everywhere,” a jubilant Kvitova said about her comeback.

She hit 50 winners, many from her powerful forehand, and her victory was the third she has recorded this week in Doha over a member of the world’s top 10.

Her winning streak is now the second longest of her career and she is only two victories short of equaling her record set seven years ago.

After losing the first set it looked like she was poised to become another victim of Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion who has enjoyed a blistering start to the season, but Kvitova forced a tiebreak in the second set after her opponent served for the match, then won six straight points to force a third set.

“In the tiebreak when I was down 3-1, I was just really angry with myself, so I just tried to hit some winners. That’s how that ended,” she said.

Muguruza had a day’s rest on Saturday, receiving a bye in the semi-final after opponent Simona Halep withdrew because of injury.

Kvitova said that would not be an advantage.

“I think tomorrow will be another day, another match,” the Czech said.

Doha would have been Wozniacki’s third final this season after Auckland and the Australian Open.

“Definitely disappointing when I had a chance to serve it out twice in that second set,” Wozniacki said. “She played aggressively and I made a few unforced errors, and I felt that was frustrating because I had my opportunities there.”

However, the Dane added that she was pleased with the her week’s work, which saw her become only the fourth woman in history to earn US$30 million in prize money.

“I think we played both really well and I can take a lot out of that,” she said. “I just need to live and learn, and try not to make the same mistake when I play her next time.”