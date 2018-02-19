South Korea’s Ko clinches wire-to-wire Open victory

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young yesterday led all the way to win the Women’s Australian Open by three shots at Adelaide’s Kooyonga golf course.

Ko, 22, rolled in a short par putt at the final hole to clinch a wire-to-wire victory at 14-under and beat compatriot Choi Hye-jin on 11-under, with Australia’s Hannah Green on 10-under in third place.

Ko’s victory allows her to take up full LPGA Tour membership for this year.

The South Korean was ranked 20th in the world before the tournament and is likely to be close to the top 10 in this week’s new rankings.

“My goal is to be rookie of the year,” Ko said.

Ko began the tournament with a blistering seven-under 65 and was never headed nor seriously threatened.

Choi was the closest, jumping out of the pack to move within two shots at the turn in the final round, but she was still two shots back when they came down the stretch.

Ko hit a beautiful seven-iron shot to the 17th green, where the pond on the right represented potentially her only way of losing the Open.

Then she rolled the putt down the hill and into the cup.

She fired a closing three-under 69, starting out with two birdies that stretched her initial lead of four shots to six.

She made some mistakes along the way, but none too serious, and hit 15 of the 18 greens in regulation.

In four rounds Ko only missed 11 greens, the best result in the field.

Former world No. 1 Yani Tseng was the best-placed Taiwanese on one-under after a 70.

Fellow Taiwanese Hsu Wei-ling (72) was a shot further back, one ahead of compatriot Chien Pei-yun (73).

Additional reporting by staff writer