SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Teenager breaks record

Teenage leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Friday became the youngest bowler to claim five wickets in a one-day international when he inspired Afghanistan to a 10-wicket rout of Zimbabwe in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The 16-year-old finished with 5-50 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 134 in 34 overs. Afghanistan then cruised to victory in the 22nd over without losing a wicket with openers Mohammad Shahzad on 75 not out and Ihsanullah unbeaten on 51. Mujeeb’s performance allowed him to surpass Pakistan’s Waqar Younis as the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a one-day international. Waqar was 18 years, 164 days when he achieved the feat. Craig Ervine was the only Zimbabwe batsman to show any fight, finishing on an undefeated 54. Shahzad clobbered 10 fours and three sixes in his 75 off 74 balls as Afghanistan claimed the series 3-1 with one match to play.

SOCCER

Pellegri debuts in victory

Defending champions AS Monaco on Friday eased to a 4-0 home win over Dijon RCO in Ligue 1 as 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri carved out a little piece of history for himself. Monaco were 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a Keita Balde goal after 13 minutes, before Fabinho, with a 69th-minute penalty, Rony Lopes in the 87th minute and a stoppage-time strike from Poland international Kamil Glik sealed their 17th win of the season. The win took second-placed Monaco to nine points behind Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the victory, it was not all plain sailing for Monaco after they lost striker Stevan Jovetic to a muscle injury in the warm-up which placed more pressure on Balde, who was returning from suspension. Meanwhile, Pellegri, at 16 years, 10 months, 30 days, became the youngest player to appear for Monaco when he came on as an 88th-minute substitute. Pellegri replaced Balde and beat the previous record held by Kylian Mbappe, who was 16 years, 11 months, 13 days old when he made his debut for the club in December 2015. The young Italian arrived at Monaco from Genoa during the transfer window where he had also been the youngest player to feature in Serie A and the first born in the 21st century.

SOCCER

Maritzburg win fiery derby

One player was sent off, 12 were cautioned and 46 fouls were committed on Friday during a fiery South African Premiership derby won 2-0 by Maritzburg United against AmaZulu. There could have been more red cards as Togo centerback Sadat Ouro-Akoriko of AmaZulu escaped with a yellow after pushing his hand into the face of an opponent. The red card that was shown went to another AmaZulu player, Butholezwe Ncube, midway through the second half after a second booking. Both United goals came from close range off low crosses, with Bandile Shandu breaking the deadlock on 40 minutes and Siphesihle Ndlovu sealing a home win one minute into stoppage-time. Before the kickoff at Harry Gwala Stadium, 80km and two places separated the clubs from Kwazulu-Natal cities Pietermaritzburg and Durban. By fulltime, Maritzburg rose two places to fourth, seven points behind the Mamelodi Sundowns having played one game more. AmaZulu, who gained promotion to the top flight this season, slipped one spot to ninth. Although AmaZulu lie in mid-table, their survival is far from certain as they are only five points above the relegation zone.