Greiss makes 45 saves as Islanders blank Hurricanes

Reuters

A different goalie provided a similar result for the New York Islanders on Friday as they posted a shutout for the second night in a row, this time blanking the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thomas Greiss registered 45 saves in the shutout for only his second victory in a two-month stretch.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored midway through the second period and center Anthony Beauvillier padded the lead in the third period.

John Tavares added an empty-netter with 32 seconds left for his team-leading 30th goal of the season.

Greiss’ previous shutout came nearly a year ago, when he stopped the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 23 last year.

Greiss had played only four previous games this year, allowing a total of 19 goals.

The Islanders on Thursday rode goalie Jaroslav Halak’s 50-save performance to a 3-0 shutout of the New York Rangers.

Boychuk had not scored since Nov. 22 last year, though he has had a couple of stints when he has been out injured during that time.

It was his fifth game since sitting out for more than a month.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward, who also did not play on Thursday night, stopped 20 shots.

The Hurricanes have dropped games on consecutive nights following a 5-2-1 homestand.

It marked their ninth home game in a 10-game period.

The Islanders won for the third time in five games.

Boychuk’s fourth goal of the season was assisted by Brock Nelson and Ross Johnston.

Ward stopped former teammate Andrew Ladd’s breakaway in the second period to keep the score at 1-0.

Carolina’s Jeff Skinner had an apparent tying goal four minutes into the third period that was nullified when the Islanders won a challenge.

The Hurricanes were ruled to be offside.

That Skinner goal would have come just 14 seconds after a power play expired.

Instead, Beauvillier scored with eight minutes remaining as New York extended their lead.

He has 14 goals this season, including two in the past four games.