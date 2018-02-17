Gunners cruise, Batshuayi stars in Dortmund rally

AFP, PARIS

Mesut Ozil on Thursday scored as Arsenal eased to a 3-0 victory at Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-32 tie, while Michy Batshuayi snatched Borussia Dortmund a dramatic win over Atalanta BC.

Leftback Nacho Monreal put Arsenal into an early lead with his fifth goal of the season, tapping in after home goalkeeper Aly Keita inexplicably let the ball slip from his grasp.

The visitors were also gifted the second goal in the 24th minute as Ostersunds tried to play their way out of their own penalty area, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan latching onto the loose ball and seeing a low cross diverted into his own net by defender Sotirios Papagiannopoulos.

Ostersunds coach Graham Potter, a former defender for Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion in England, made two halftime changes in an attempt to change the flow of the game, but Arsenal all but ended the tie before the hour mark.

Mkhitaryan played in Ozil, who jinked his way through and saw his shot burst through the hands of the hapless Keita and bobble into the net.

Ostersunds were gifted a chance to at least add a memorable goal to their fairy-tale run, but after Tesfaldet Tekie was brought down by Hector Bellerin, David Ospina saved Tom Pettersson’s stoppage-time penalty.

The comfortable win means that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger can rest his key players for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

“We did the job well, controlled the ball against a good side,” Wenger told BT Sport. “Overall, we played a serious game, so job done. They looked very nervous and we took advantage of it.”

Batshuayi continued his good form with a late brace as Dortmund fought back to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund forged ahead on the half-hour mark through Andre Schuerrle, but Josip Ilicic’s quickfire double after halftime put Atalanta ahead.

Dortmund hit back midway through the second period, though, as Batshuayi slammed in his fourth goal in three games for the club since joining on loan from Chelsea last month.

The forward pounced again in the first minute of stoppage-time to give the two-time runners-up a precious lead in the tie.

“The really disappointing thing is we threw away a game that we shouldn’t have lost,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “After cradling the dream of winning, we suffered this disappointment in the final minutes. The second leg will not be easy.”

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid recovered from falling behind early on at Copenhagen to cruise to a 4-1 victory.

Saul Niguez, Kevin Gameiro and Antoine Griezmann were all on the score sheet as Diego Simoene’s La Liga title-chasers put one foot into the round-of-16.

Patrick Cutrone and Fabio Borini scored as AC Milan claimed a 3-0 advantage over PFC Ludogorets 1945 Razgrad to take back to the San Siro for the return leg.

“I’m a bit angry, we could do a lot better. Having fast players they put us in trouble,” a surprisingly disgruntled Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

Mario Balotelli scored twice, but 10-man OGC Nice blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Lokomotiv Moscow as Manuel Fernandes hit a hat-trick, while Valere Germain struck two goals as Olympique de Marseille cruised past SC Braga 3-0.

A 78th-minute winner from Callum McGregor gave former European champions Celtic victory over Zenit St Petersburg at Parkhead in Glasgow, while SS Lazio were beaten 1-0 away by Steaua Bucharest.