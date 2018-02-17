Hanyu dazzles, Shiffrin vomits and then flops

AFP, PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Japan’s defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu yesterday produced a stunning short program to surge into the lead in men’s figure skating as Mikaela Shiffrin’s bid to retain her slalom title started with her vomiting and ended in heartbreak at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

A day after she staged an astonishing comeback to win the giant slalom, US ski star Shiffrin finished fourth in her strongest discipline after being sick at the start gate in her first run and initially complaining of virus-like symptoms.

After the slalom was won by Sweden’s Frida Hansdotter, the 22-year-old Shiffrin said that she was pulling out of today’s super-G.

The Olympics in South Korea has been victim of a health scare with more than 200 people falling victim to a debilitating norovirus, including two Swiss athletes.

Initially Shiffrin said the vomiting “almost felt like a virus kind of puking,” but later she said that she was well and had been scratching around for an excuse for her below-par performance.

“I don’t feel sick right now, I don’t think I have a virus. I was thinking that after the first run, but I think it was me making an excuse,” said Shiffrin, one of the biggest names at the Games.

On a day of drama, when South Korea won a Lunar New Year’s gold in the skeleton, Norway’s dominance in alpine skiing’s men’s super-G came to an abrupt end.

Norway have won every Olympic title in men’s super-G since the 2002 Winter Games, but this time the prize went to Austria’s Matthias Mayer, the downhill winner in Sochi four years ago, with Norway’s best finisher, defending champion Kjetil Jansrud, taking a disappointing bronze medal.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz took silver.

In figure skating, Japan’s Hanyu topped the men’s competition with a thrilling short program, dispelling fears that an ankle injury which has kept him out of competition since November last year would dent his title chances.

He takes a hefty four-point lead into today’s decisive free skating as archrival Nathan Chen’s challenge came unstuck in spectacular fashion.

Six-time European champion Javier Fernandez of Spain heads the pack chasing after the peerless Hanyu.

South Korean New Year celebrations, which began yesterday, were given a timely boost with a second gold medal for the hosts.

Skeleton speedster Yun Sung-bin dominated the day on the chute to win Asia’s first medal in the event.

Roared on by a vocal home crowd, the 23-year-old stormed to a popular victory with plenty to spare over Nikita Tregubov, who took silver as a so-called Olympic Athlete from Russia.

Dom Parsons took bronze, Britain’s first skeleton medal in 70 years.

The two Swiss athletes became the first competitors infected by the highly contagious norovirus.

The team did not name the duo, but said they were no longer showing symptoms that include vomiting and diarrhea.

Games organizers have issued leaflets and urged people to wash their hands regularly to contain an outbreak that has sickened more than 200 people at the Games.