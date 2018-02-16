Froome pans doping ‘misinformation’

AFP, MIJAS, Spain

Chris Froome on Wednesday insisted that “misinformation” has led to rival riders calling for him to be suspended after an abnormal doping test, as he started his season at the Ruta del Sol.

“There is a lot misinformation out there. There are also a lot of opinions of people who don’t quite fully understand the process, but I do believe that when all the facts are out there people will see it from my point of view,” Froome said in response to those who have called for him to be suspended pending a resolution to the case.

Froome was speaking ahead of the start of the five-day race in Andalusia, his first appearance in the peloton since the revelations in December last year of the test result.

Despite the controversy, he was afforded a warm welcome by fans in Mijas, while the local mayor even posed for photographs with him.

Froome, who won the race on his last appearance in 2015, finished in the peloton in the 197.6km first stage from the Mediterranean coast to Granada.

The stage was won by Frenchman Thomas Boudat, a former omnium world champion on the track.

“It was really touching to see other riders come up in person and offer their support,” Froome said after the stage. “This is the first time since all this happened that I have seen the guys. It was great to catch up and amazing to see the support.”

The UCI is yet to make a ruling on Froome’s test, which was given at last year’s Vuelta a Espana, a race that he won.

However, UCI president David Lappartient said last month that Froome should be suspended over the adverse test and some of the rider’s main rivals have hit out at the cycling authorities for failing to ban him.

The four-time Tour de France winner has the right to ride because salbutamol, the substance that showed up in the test, is an anti-asthma drug which can be taken legally and so does not lead to an automatic ban.

The UCI have asked Froome to explain why twice the allowed limit showed up in his sample.

“We are working as hard as we can to try to get this resolved. No one wants this resolved more fast than I do,” the 32-year-old Briton said. “It’s been a difficult period now. These are not normal circumstances. Obviously, this was meant to have been a confidential process, which has been made public, but we are doing our best to get this resolved now and I’m keeping my head down, I’ve been staying focused on my training and getting ready for the season ahead.”

The reaction of other riders suggested that the presence of Froome on the Ruta del Sol could provoke some resentment in the peloton, but Froome said: “The support has been amazing and that goes for other riders as well, the support I’ve received from the peloton has just been incredible.”

If he succeeds in clearing his name, the race could prove an important stepping stone for success on the road later in the season.

“Chris Froome is our leader,” his Dutch teammate Dylan van Baarle said on Tuesday. “He did a lot of good training in South Africa. We’ll see how he gets on during the race, but I think he’ll be fine.”

Froome needs kilometers in his legs to prepare for his bigger objectives — the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 4, and the Tour de France, starting on July 7, where he would be chasing a record-equaling fifth victory.