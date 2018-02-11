SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Blazers’ Lillard scores 50

Damian Lillard on Friday scored 50 points in just three quarters of action as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 118-100. The All-Star point guard did not play at all in the final quarter after reaching 50 points late in the third quarter. He scored 22 points in the third and shot 16 of 26 overall, including eight from beyond the arc. He was a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Maurice Harkless added 15 points, C.J. McCollum scored 13 and Ed Davis had five points and 14 rebounds for Portland, who made 15 three-pointers.

GOLF

Johnson, Hossler share lead

Dustin Johnson apparently has an issue with the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club only when the weather is ugly. Under a gorgeous sky on Friday, the world No. 1 shot a seven-under 64 to share the 36-hole lead with Beau Hossler at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Johnson opened with three straight birdies, including a 9-iron on the par-three 11th. The weather was so foul last year that he hit 4-iron. He is to head over to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds as he tries to win his second straight PGA Tour event. Hossler played bogey-free at Spyglass Hill for a 67. They were at 12-under par.

SOCCER

Improving Las Palmas draw

UD Las Palmas on Friday continued to show improvement under new coach Paco Jemez when they drew 0-0 at Athletic Bilbao. Jemez took over the Canary Islands club in late December last year and, after a poor start, his team have won two and drawn one of their past four matches to climb to 18th in the 20-team La Liga. “We knew this was a tough place to play, so a point is a good result,” said Las Palmas goalkeeper Leonardo Chichizola, who made several fine saves in the second half. “We have played better in the last three or four matches, but we have to keep this going.”

SOCCER

Leipzig dominate Augsburg

Teenager Dayot Upamecano on Friday scored the first senior goal of his career to set up a 2-0 win for RB Leipzig against a lackluster Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old Frenchman, in his second season at the club, scored acrobatically from a rebound after Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz parried Yussuf Poulsen’s header. Midfielder Naby Keita capped an inspirational display by scoring the second with a deflected free-kick in the 70th minute, the Guinean’s fourth league goal of the season — all of them from outside the area. Leipzig dominated the game, although goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made a difficult save from Daniel Baier’s shot just before the second goal. Kevin Kampl was close to a third for Leipzig when he struck the crossbar from a free-kick and Timo Werner nearly put away the rebound.

TENNIS

Goffin cruises into semis

Top seed David Goffin on Friday did not face a break point as he beat qualifier Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France. Goffin, who had an excellent season last year capped by a runner-up spot at the ATP Finals, next meets three-time champion Richard Gasquet. Gasquet got off to a slow start against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur, but eventually progressed 6-4, 6-2 at the indoor tournament. He was 4-1 down before winning 11 of the final 13 games. Third seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is to face Lucas Pouille in the other semi-final. Tsonga defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (7/1), while his French Davis Cup teammate beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4.