SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

Diaz’s mother kidnapped

Pittsburgh Pirates president Frank Coonelly said the team is working with authorities to secure the safe return of catcher Elias Diaz’s mother. Team officials did not specify the circumstances, but Venezuelan media on Thursday reported that the 24-year-old player’s mother was kidnapped in San Francisco, a city about 700km west of Caracas. Coonelly said in a statement that the team is “shocked and deeply concerned for Elias’ mother, as well as for Elias and his entire family.” Diaz played 64 games for Pittsburgh last year, hitting .223 with 19 RBIs and 18 runs. Coonelly said the team and Major League Baseball were helping support Diaz and his family. He declined to provide additional details, asking that the family’s privacy be respected.

GOLF

Westwood catches Rumford

Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood and defending champion Brett Rumford yesterday continued to lead the way at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. The pair are to play together for a third day in a row today after sharing the lead at the end of the second round at eight-under. They were one stroke ahead of four players on seven-under: Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen, Australia’s Lucas Herbert, Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Thailand’s Prom Meesawat. Meesawat was joint leader until the 18th, which he bogeyed. Westwood shot a two-under 70 in challenging conditions to join Rumford, who could not replicate his first-round 64 and shot 72, in the lead.

Streelman and Hossler lead

Kevin Streelman and PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler on Thursday each carded a seven-under 65 on different golf courses in the same splendid weather and shared the lead after one round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Dustin Johnson shot a 67 at Spyglass Hill without any stress, not that he ever shows any. Rory McIlroy made his tournament debut with a scrappy finish to salvage a 68. McIlroy played alongside Phil Mickelson, who shot 31 on the back nine at Spyglass for a 69. Warm, sun and virtually no wind made the Monterey Peninsula feel even more idyllic than it already is, and the scoring conditions were perfect. Among those who could not take advantage was defending champion Jordan Spieth, who carded one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars at Spyglass.

SOCCER

Coupe to feature ‘Classique’

Paris Saint-Germain, seeking a fourth straight Coupe de France title, were on Thursday drawn against their bitter rivals and closest challengers in Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille, in this year’s quarter-finals. This edition of Le Classique is also a repeat of the 2016 final, which PSG won 4-2. It also means that the two clubs are to meet twice in a few days. Marseille visit Paris in Ligue 1 on Feb. 25 and now must return for the cup game two or three days later. In the only other quarter-final matching two Ligue 1 clubs, Olympique Lyonnais were drawn away to Stade Malherbe Caen. Les Herbiers, from the third division, are to play at home to second-division Lens. The other quarter-final would pit another third-division club, Chambly, against Strasbourg, who on Thursday defeated Grenoble 3-0.