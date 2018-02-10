Court dismisses 47 Russians’ appeals

Reuters, PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday said it has dismissed 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which were scheduled to open later in the day.

The Russians had appealed their exclusion from the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the doping scandal from the 2014 Sochi Games, but the decision now puts an end to any hopes of a quick Olympic return.

“In its decisions, the CAS arbitrators have considered that the process created by the IOC to establish an invitation list of Russian athletes to compete as Olympic athletes from Russia could not be described as a sanction, but rather as an eligibility decision,” it said in a statement.

The committee in December last year banned Russia from the Games over doping in the country that included massive manipulation of doping samples at the Sochi Olympics and more than 1,000 athletes across several sports.

It also banned dozens of athletes from the Games for life and stripped their Sochi Games medals following several investigations into the doping affair.

“We welcome this decision, which supports the fight against doping and brings clarity for all athletes,” an IOC spokesperson said.

Days earlier, the court had upheld the appeal of 28 athletes due to insufficient evidence, but the committee still refused to invite them, saying that the evidence was there.

Instead, it invited 169 carefully screened Russian athletes to compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag. It has also suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

“Although the ROC was suspended, the IOC nevertheless chose to offer individual athletes the opportunity to participate in the Winter Games under prescribed conditions — a process that was designed to balance the IOC’s interest in the global fight against doping and the interests of individual athletes from Russia,” the court said.

Among those appealing yesterday were athletes who were not sanctioned for doping in their careers and were not named specifically in the investigations, but were still excluded from the Games, with the IOC saying that the evidence was there, as was suspicion of wrongdoing.

“These decisions come as welcome news for WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency], as they will for athletes and all others worldwide that care for clean sport and the integrity of the Games,” WADA president Craig Reedie said.

Konstantin Vybornov, spokesman for the Olympic athletes from Russia in Pyeongchang, told reporters he could not immediately comment on the court’s ruling.

The IOC had been criticized in 2016 for not banning Russia from the Rio de Janeiro Games following the information provided by three whistle-blowers who essentially exposed Russian doping.

Yesterday, Jim Walden, the lawyer of whistle-blower Grigory Rodchenkov — the former head of the Russian anti-doping lab who has fled the country and lives in hiding in the US — said IOC president Thomas Bach should resign.

“Today’s decision by the CAS ... is a small semblance of justice for clean athletes. The IOC and CAS have been complicit in enabling Russian doping,” Walden said in a statement. “I am confident that today’s decision is mostly a reaction to the outcry from clean athletes against Olympic corruption and complicity. I hope IOC president Thomas Bach is listening. For the sake of the Olympic ideal, he needs to resign.”