Barkov scores late goal to get Panthers past Canucks 3-1

AP, SUNRISE, Florida

Aleksander Barkov on Tuesday night scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period, to lead the Florida Panthers past the Vancouver Canucks 3-1.

Jamie McGinn also scored for the Panthers. Harri Sateri made 26 saves for his fourth consecutive win.

Markus Granlund scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 37 shots.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with three minutes and 52 seconds left in the second.

He corralled a loose puck in the high slot, skated in and sent a backhand off Markstrom’s pad and into the net.

Barkov has 14 points in his last 13 games and is tied for the team lead with Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck at 18 goals.

Barkov added an empty-net goal with 41.5 seconds left to make it 3-1.

Vancouver tied it 1-1 on a short-handed goal by Granlund, who grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in and put the puck between Sateri’s pads with eight minutes and 20 seconds left in the second.

McGinn put the Panthers ahead 1-0 with his power-play goal with three minutes and 32 seconds left in the first.

McGinn pushed the puck to the center of the crease and it bounced off the blade of Vancouver defenseman Christopher Tanev and into the net.

Panthers goalie James Reimer returned to practice on Monday for the first time since injuring his groin last month.