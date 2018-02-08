Australia rout England by five wickets in T20

AFP, HOBART, Australia

Australia yesterday won by five wickets their second tri-series Twenty20 (T20) match against England in Hobart, Australia.

England lost six wickets for 33 in registering a below par total of 155 for nine by Australia’s spinners at Bellerive Oval.

Dawid Malan cracked 50 off 36 balls with five fours and two sixes, but England fell away after reaching 94 for two in the 10th over.

Glenn Maxwell captured three for 10 and Ashton Agar took two for 15 as Australia sent England’s middle order tumbling.

Kane Richardson (1-27) removed dangerous opener Jason Roy for nine, before Malan hit a lively half-century.

Malan was supported by Alex Hales with 22 from 15, and captain Eoin Morgan, also hit 22 from 14 balls.

Hales was the first of two caught-and-bowled wickets for Agar, and when Morgan went, caught by Warner off Maxwell, it sparked a middle-order collapse.

Jos Buttler (5) fell cheaply to be caught by Maxwell off Marcus Stoinis (1-16), while Billings (10) popped a return catch to Agar.

Malan was caught in the deep by Andrew Tye for Maxwell’s second wicket and David Willey (3) was recklessly stumped next ball to give Alex Carey his first international stumping.

Maxwell’s hat-trick ball was wide of the leg-stump line.