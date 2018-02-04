SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Coach held at gunpoint

Argentine Club Atletico Escuela Presidente Roca coach Cristian Neira quit after being threatened at gunpoint by a benched player. Midfielder Cesar Pagani pulled a gun during training and demanded to be included in the starting lineup on Thursday, Cordoba Soccer League president Emeterio Farias said. “The coach quit,” Farias said in an interview with Radio Suquia on Friday. “The player threatened him with a gun during training. There’s another kid who is playing [in the starting lineup] and the coach thinks he is better, and he has the right to decide who plays.” Farias said Neira decided not to press charges out of fear, but said he reported the incident to the police. “I hope the authorities do something. A guy like this cannot be free,” Farias said. “We can’t allow the violent [people] to push us around.” Roca plays in the Federal C category of Argentina professional soccer, one of the many lower level regional tournaments below the first division.

SOCCER

West Ham head scout fired

West Ham United have fired their player recruitment director for telling agents the Premier League club would not sign any more African players. In an e-mail sent to agents and published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Tony Henry complained that African players “have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team. West Ham on Friday said it terminated Henry’s contract “with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press.” Henry’s dismissal came after the English Football Association opened an investigation. Cheikhou Kouyate, West Ham’s Senegalese midfielder, on Thursday wrote on Instagram that he is “African and proud.” West Ham said they are an inclusive club “where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.”

SOCCER

Fans mock fatal plane crash

The South American Football Confederation has opened a disciplinary procedure against Uruguayan Club Nacional de Football after a group of fans mocked the plane crash that killed members of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense two years ago. The confederation on Friday said that the probe was launched due to “offensive behaviors that are an attack on human dignity.” Nacional apologized to the Brazilian team in a statement and said they would launch their own investigation to ensure those “responsible get the most severe sanctions.” A video broadcast by Brazil’s Globoesporte Web site shows two Nacional fans laughing and making gestures with their arms imitating a plane crash.

OLYMPICS

Indian skier into Olympics

Cross-country skier Jagdish Singh has qualified for this month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, one of only two Indian athletes who will be seen in action at the Games. Singh and veteran luger Shiva Keshavan will comprise the Indian contingent for the Games starting on Friday, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said yesterday. It will be a maiden Olympic appearance for 26-year-old Singh, who booked his place with just one point over the qualification mark. He will be participating in the 15km Nordic skiing freestyle event that is scheduled for Feb. 16. The Winter Games Federation of India is not recognized by the IOA, which has made it tough for Indian athletes to break through to the big stage.