Westwood sits three shots off the lead at Maybank

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

England’s Lee Westwood yesterday turned in a 70 in the penultimate round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia to trail joint leaders Jorge Campillo and Dylan Frittelli by three shots.

Westwood, 44, won the Malaysian Open at Saujana Golf and Country Club 21 years ago.

On Friday he shot a 62 for the lowest score yet.

Spaniard Campillo and South Africa’s Frittelli both dropped in a 66 for the single-stroke advantage.

The Maybank Championship remains up for grabs with the top 18 golfers separated by only three shots with the final round today.

World No. 47 Frittelli, who bagged two European Tour titles last year, is eyeing the championship.

“It is super bunched. A lot of Japanese guys are up there, a few other Spanish guys, Jorge played great today with me and I’m not sure if we will be drawn together tomorrow, but I’m excited to mix it up,” said Frittelli, who shot six birdies.

Campillo, who was one of the six golfers to fire an eagle on the par-5 first hole, said it set the tone for a good round.

“I hit a perfect driver and a nice six iron to about four or five meters and made that one. Always nice to start with an eagle,” the world No. 186 said. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. It is a nice position to be and I’m excited.”

Only 72 golfers, including Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang, are to compete today after eight players were cut yesterday.