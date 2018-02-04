Sri Lanka eyes win with 713-9; Bangladesh 81-3

AP, CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh

Sri Lanka set up a potential final-day victory in the first Test against Bangladesh after smashing 713-9 yesterday before reducing the hosts to 81-3 in their second innings.

Bangladesh still trails Sri Lanka by 119 runs with first-innings centurion Mominul Haque 18 not out at stumps on day 4 with an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Sri Lanka declared their first innings two overs after tea, having reached the second-highest total against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka also scored the highest — 730-6 declared in 2010 in Dhaka.

Openers Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes made an aggressive start for Bangladesh, amassing 513 runs in their first innings, but Kayes played an expensive sweep shot against off-spinner Dilruwan Perera to throw away his wicket for 19.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan undid Iqbal with a quicker delivery to bring an end to his fluent 41, leaving Bangladesh 76-2.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Haque looked like seeing out the day for Bangladesh without further problems until Rahim was out for two.

After resuming the day on 504-3, Sri Lanka added 109 runs in the first session to surpass 600 and eclipse England’s 599-6 declared against Bangladesh in 2010 for the highest innings total at the venue.

Roshen Silva, playing just his second Test, scored 109 to become the third centurion in the Sri Lankan innings after Kusal Mendis (196) and Dhananjaya de Silva (173).

De Silva was dismissed trying to cut off spinner Mehidy Hasan (3-174) in the 156th over to end a 135-run partnership with Chandimal.