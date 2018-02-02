SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies

CRICKET

De Silva leads strong reply

Dhananjaya de Silva yesterday struck a century and shared 187 runs in an unbroken second-wicket stand with Kushal Mendis as Sri Lanka gave a strong reply to hosts Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong. De Silva made an unbeaten 104 while Mendis hit 83 not out, guiding Sri Lanka to 187-1 at stumps on the second day. Earlier, Rangana Herath and Suranga Lakmal took three wickets each to help the visitors dismiss Bangladesh for 513 in their first innings. The pair came together after spinner Mehedi Hasan got rid of Dimuth Karunaratne for a duck shortly after Bangladesh’s innings ended with skipper Mahmudullah Riyad unbeaten on 83. De Silva led Sri Lanka’s batting charge with his aggressive approach and brought his fourth Test hundred off 122 balls with a cover drive off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. This is De Silva’s second successive Test century after scoring an unbeaten 119 against India in December last year. Bangladesh, who lead Sri Lanka by 326 runs, resumed the day on 374-4, adding 139 runs to their overnight score, with Mahmudullah leading the charge on the second day.

GOLF

Paisley leads at Maybank

Englishman Chris Paisley yesterday struck a spotless seven-under-par 65 in hot and humid conditions to take the lead on a weather-hit opening day of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia. An hour and 50 minutes of play were lost due to the threat of storms in the afternoon, and 40 players will have to return to Saujana Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam to complete their first round today. Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera was on six-under with two holes left to complete, alongside another Englishman, David Horsey, who recovered from an opening bogey to end on six-under. Englishman Andrew Johnston, American David Lipksy, India’s Arjun Atwal, South Korean Lee Soo-min and French duo Alexander Levy and Romain Wattel completed their rounds to tie for fourth on 67. Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang carded a four-under 68 for a share of 10th, while Lu Wei-chih finished in a group sharing 51st on two-under 70. Hung Chien-yao was on three-under with three holes left when play was suspended.

SOCCER

Leganes draw Sevilla 1-1

CD Leganes on Wednesday boosted their chances of reaching the Copa del Rey final for the first time by salvaging a 1-1 draw against Sevilla, netting the equalizer after a mistake by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. Sevilla opened the scoring in the first leg through Luis Muriel after a counterattack midway through the first half at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, before the hosts evened the match shortly after halftime. Rico missed the ball while trying to punch it away just in front of goal, allowing defender Dimitrios Siovas to easily find the net with a header. “The equalizer changed the game,” Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said. “Everything was more complicated after the goal.” The ball went high in the air after being headed by a defender inside the area, and Rico seemed to have plenty of time as it came down near the goal line. However, the goalkeeper complained of a foul after apparent contact with Siovas and unsuccessfully appealed to the referee. “I don’t know if it was a foul or if it was a mistake,” Montella said. “We have to remember that Rico also made some good saves.”