SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Mominul Haque races to 175

Mominul Haque yesterday hit a towering century to help hosts Bangladesh take opening day honors in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chittagong. Mominul hit an unbeaten 175 as the hosts reached 374-4 at stumps after electing to bat first at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The left-hander shared a 236-run third-wicket stand with former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who fell just short of his fifth Test hundred after scoring 92 off 192 balls. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, on nine, was batting alongside Mominul when stumps were drawn at the start of the two-match series. Mominul hit 16 fours and a six off veteran spinner Rangana Herath over 203 balls. The 26-year-old posted his fifth Test century and his first in more than three years off just 96 balls, with back-to-back fours off left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan. He then edged Herath for four to reach 160 and bring up his 2,000 Test runs in his 47th innings, making him the fastest Bangladeshi to achieve the feat.

OLYMPICS

IOC ‘concerned’ over bottles

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is “very concerned” about claims that new sample bottles for the Pyeongchang Olympics can be opened, and one national anti-doping agency has said it would stop using them. The doping bottles were introduced last year to increase security after investigators found Russians were able to surreptitiously open bottles at the Sochi Olympics and exchange dirty urine samples with clean ones previously provided by the same athlete. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is now examining the new bottles after receiving reports from a laboratory that the bottles can be opened manually when frozen. The committee on Tuesday said in a statement that it is “very concerned about this issue” and has asked WADA to ensure the integrity of testing in Pyeongchang. Peter Strom, the acting manager of the Swedish Sports Confederation’s anti-doping department, said his organization has stopped using the new bottles. “Unfortunately, our own tests showed that it is possible to open the container for urine samples after they have been frozen without leaving any visible traces of manipulation,” Strom told Swedish broadcaster Sveriges Television.

SOCCER

Juventus edge Atalanta 1-0

Gonzalo Higuain and Gianluigi Buffon on Tuesday combined to help Juventus beat Atalanta BC 1-0 for a crucial away victory in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. After three minutes on a foggy night, Higuain finished off a counterattack by dribbling around a defender and scoring from the center of the area. “It was important to score and also keep a clean sheet,” Higuain said. “We took a big step toward the final.” Midway through the first half, the video assistant referee awarded Atalanta a penalty for a handball by Medhi Benatia, but Buffon guessed correctly and lunged to his left to smother Alejandro “Papu” Gomez’s spot-kick. Two days earlier, Buffon celebrated his 40th birthday. Juventus is aiming to win their fourth straight Coppa Italia title, while Atalanta are looking to reach the final for the first time in 22 years, losing in 1996 to ACF Fiorentina. In the quarter-finals, Atalanta eliminated SSC Napoli. AC Milan were yesterday to host SS Lazio in the other semi-final. The return legs are scheduled for Feb. 28.