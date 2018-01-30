Westbrook’s 37 leads Thunder past 76ers

AP, OKLAHOMA CITY

The Thunder and the 76ers are not even in the same conference, yet they played as though they were longtime rivals.

Russell Westbrook on Sunday scored 37 points and Paul George added 31 as Oklahoma City beat Philadelphia 122-112 for their eighth straight victory.

The game was more intense than usual from the start, with a lot of extra trash talking and bumping.

The teams combined for 51 fouls and 61 free-throw attempts. It carried over from Oklahoma City’s triple-overtime victory in Philadelphia last month.

“Leading into this game, after a little talk after Game 1, I think to this game I kind of was looking forward to it, but you know — Oklahoma City 2-0,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook made just six of 20 shots in the first half when he was knocked to the ground trying to take a charge as Joel Embiid threw down a vicious dunk over him.

He was eight of 13 in the second half, and also had 14 assists and nine rebounds.

George shot nine of 17 a day after being named the All-Star replacement for New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins.

The Thunder are 7-0 when George scores at least 30 points and 11-4 when he scores at least 25.

Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder. He made 10 of 11 shots and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds.

Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Ben Simmons added 22 points for the 76ers.

However, it was a bittersweet day for the Thunder.

The team announced that guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a ruptured left patella tendon.

Roberson, who was a second-team All-Defense selection last season, was injured when his knee buckled and he fell during the third quarter on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan.

“It’s tough,” Westbrook said. “’Dre is my boy. I love having him on the floor with me and it’s a tough situation for him. We are just going to continue to lift him up and pray for him, keep our spirits high for him and keep this thing rolling.”

Westbrook’s three-pointer with just under three minutes to play put the Thunder up by seven and he followed with a jumper to make it a nine-point game with two minutes left.

“We made runs, they made runs, but down the stretch we didn’t take care of the ball and execute,” Simmons said.