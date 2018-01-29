IOC confirms 169 Russians have been cleared to compete

Reuters, BERN

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that 169 Russian athletes have been cleared to compete at next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The IOC last month banned Russia from Pyeongchang over “systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system at the 2014 Sochi Games. It left the door open to athletes with no history of doping to compete as neutrals, officially known as “Olympic athletes from Russia.”

The Olympic body this week said the exclusion of certain athletes from the list of eligible Russians did not necessarily mean they had doped.

“Following a detailed and comprehensive invitation process, the IOC confirmed today invitations to 169 athletes who can compete as ‘Olympic athletes from Russia,’” the IOC said.

The statement confirmed an announcement by Russian Olympic Committee vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov on Thursday.

He said 169 athletes had been cleared, adding that the top competitors “did not make it on to this list.”