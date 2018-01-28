Team featured in ‘A League of Their Own’ turns 75

AP, ROCKFORD, Illinois

The northern Illinois city that had its women’s baseball team immortalized in the film A League of Their Own is celebrating the team’s 75th anniversary.

The 1992 film starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis focused on the Rockford Peaches and the launch of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in World War II.

The city of Rockford is planning celebratory events starting on May 30, the anniversary of the league’s first games, including an exhibition game and an outdoor screening of the movie.

The events coincide with a US$7 million capital campaign to establish the International Women’s Baseball Center, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The planned museum and training facility will be across the street from Beyer Stadium, the former playing field of the Rockford Peaches.

Sponsors who contribute US$5,000 will have the opportunity to team up with stars from the movie and play against the Rockford Starfires.

Some of the confirmed cast members attending the event include Megan Cavanagh, Renee Coleman and Anne Cusack.