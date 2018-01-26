SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Hughes survives shooting

British sprinter Zharnel Hughes on Tuesday escaped without injury after being shot at during an attempted robbery in a Jamaican car park, local media reported. The 22-year-old was approached by an armed assailant and held at gunpoint as he prepared for training at the University of the West Indies Usain Bolt Track in Kingston. “I was putting on my sneakers at my trunk and this guy just came up pointing a gun in my face. He asked me for my phone, and I ran off and the guy opened fire,” Anguilla-born Hughes told newspaper the Gleaner. The report added that a licensed firearm holder at the venue returned fire, but there were no injuries. Hughes, who represents Racers Track club and has trained with sprint great Usain Bolt in the past, reported the matter to the police.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh

Sri Lanka yesterday bowled out Bangladesh for just 82 runs in a one-day international in Dhaka, with Suranga Lakmal leading a ferocious bowling attack with 3-21. The visiting bowlers demolished Bangladesh’s batting lineup, with Dushmantha Chameera, Thisara Perera and Lakshan Sandakan chipping in with two wickets each. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 26 runs for Bangladesh after skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bat first. Sabbir Rahman was the only other batsman to reach double figures, with 10 runs on a woeful morning for the hosts. The 10-wicket win left Zimbabwe in third place in the tri-series and handed Sri Lanka another match against hosts Bangladesh in tomorrow’s final.

CRICKET

Pakistan rout New Zealand

Pakistan yesterday crushed New Zealand by 48 runs in the second Twenty20 in Auckland to notch their first victory of the tour over the Black Caps. The tourists finally found form with both bat and ball to level the three-match T20 series after a humiliating losing streak that included a 5-0 one-day international series whitewash. They set an imposing target of 202 after winning the toss and electing to bat, with half-centuries for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. In response, New Zealand’s top order crumbled to 64-6 under a combination of tight bowling and commitment in the field from Pakistan. “Pakistan were excellent tonight in all departments and we weren’t that good in any department,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said. “When you catch them on a great day, you get the result we got.”

OLYMPICS

N Koreans arrive in South

Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals’ first-ever Olympic ice hockey team for next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Games. The South Korean Ministry of Unification said in a statement that the North Korean athletes arrived in the South yesterday morning, along with a coach and two support staff. The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern training center, where they are to be united with their South Korean teammates. The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women’s hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions. The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.