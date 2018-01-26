PSG beat Guingamp without Neymar as Cavani hunts record

AFP, PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday made light of Neymar’s absence in beating En Avant de Guingamp 4-2 to secure their ticket to the Coupe de France last 16 as Edinson Cavani was made to wait for his club-record goal.

Despite PSG’s dominance, Cavani failed to get on the score sheet as he pursues a record 157th goal, but it was not for a lack of trying, as he failed to convert a hatful of chances.

The Uruguayan striker is on the verge of becoming PSG’s all-time scorer after drawing level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s benchmark in the 8-0 rout of Dijon FCO last week.

Neymar left the pitch after that Ligue 1 outing angered at booing directed at him from Parc des Princes fans when he stepped up to take a penalty rather than allowing Cavani a shot at the record.

The world’s most expensive player was missing from PSG’s 2-1 loss at Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday and again for this tie due to what the club called “a pain in his right thigh.”

Another high-profile absentee was Kylian Mbappe, who was stretchered off after a clash with Lyon’s Anthony Lopes.

“He’s fine, we’ll see if he can return on Saturday, but I hope he’ll be ready at the latest for Lille [OSC on Feb. 3]. It was a hard knock and the risk is getting another blow,” Emery said.

Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring for PSG in the 21st minute, followed smartly by Lucas Deaux’s own-goal, with Javier Pastore and Marquinhos completing the round-of-32 win after the break.

Marcus Thuram and Yeni Ngbakoto were on the mark in either half for Guingamp from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Lyon edged AS Monaco 3-2.

Steven Jovetic opened the scoring for Monaco, but Betrand Traore quickly leveled, with Mariano Diaz bagging a double.

Rony Lopes gave Monaco hope, but Lyon held on to join PSG in the next round, along with second-division Auxerre and topflight Stade Malherbe Caen, but only on penalties from lowly fifth-division outfit Canet Roussillon.