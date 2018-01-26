Late Dzeko goal saves Roma in draw with Sampdoria

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Edin Dzeko on Wednesday grabbed a late 1-1 draw for AS Roma at UC Sampdoria as SS Lazio powered past Udinese 3-0 to boost their push for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

Roma sporting director Monchi had earlier denied a deal had been reached with Chelsea over the sale of Bosnian striker Dzeko.

The 31-year-old showed his worth when he nodded in a crucial injury-time goal to grab a point after Fabio Quagliarella’s penalty had given Sampdoria the lead just before the break.

Roma remain fifth after missing a chance to join Inter in fourth, the final Champions League spot next season, in their game pushed back from Sept. 10 last year due to weather warnings in Genoa.

“Dzeko has made himself available, despite all the transfer rumors. He is a player who is seen little, but is always there,” coach Eusebio De Francesco said of the former Manchester City and VfL Wolfsburg player. “He proved himself to be a great professional, a decisive player and someone who is good for this team.”

Earlier, third-placed Lazio overran Udinese in a game rescheduled from Nov. 5 last year because of rain in Rome to pull three points clear of Inter.

Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio are eight points behind leaders SSC Napoli after 21 games and seven adrift of champions Juventus in second.

“Lazio have surprised many people. We are up there now and they’re starting to talk about us a little more,” Inzaghi said. “At the start of the season, nobody expected this.”

Despite the absence of leading scorer Ciro Immobile through injury, Lazio followed on their 5-2 win over SPAL and 5-1 win over AC Chievo Verona in their past two games.

The first goal came after 22 minutes when Brazilian Samir accidentally turned the ball into his own net.

Brazilian Felipe Anderson set up Portuguese winger Nani two minutes after the break and then scored the third with three minutes to go.

Udinese’s two-month unbeaten streak ended to keep them ninth.

“The 3-0 doesn’t reflect the game,” Udinese coach Massimo Oddo said. “We were always in the game, but their second goal knocked the wind out of our sails.”

“I’m sure they’ll fight to the end for a place in the Champions League,” he added.

Roma had been looking to return to winning ways for the first time in five games to join Inter on 43 points.

However, despite a string of chances, De Francesco’s side had to settle for a point, which leaves them two points behind.

Sampdoria opened with a penalty awarded after consultation with the video assistant referee, although Roma dominated without getting the breakthrough until Dzeko picked up a cross from teenage substitute Mirko Antonucci.

It was the Bosnian’s 10th goal of the season and came amid reports that a move to the English Premier League is imminent.

“At this moment I don’t like the offers that we have received, so we do not take them into consideration,” Monchi said before the game. “All the clubs in the world listen to the offers that come, we are ready to listen and then decide.”