SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Croatian fans sentenced

Five Croatians who were arrested in Serbia last month after a massive fan brawl at a match are to serve four to six months in prison as part of a plea bargain deal. Lawyer Maja Trkulja on Tuesday said they are expected to serve their prison sentences in Serbia and be banned from entering the country for another five years. The group pleaded guilty to “violent behavior at a sports event” while at the match between Belgrade rivals Red Star and Partizan. At least 20 people were injured.

RUGBY UNION

French headquarters raided

Police on Tuesday conducted raids at the French Rugby Federation headquarters amid an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest involving federation president Bernard Laporte. A person with direct knowledge of the investigation said that the national financial prosecutor’s office ordered the searches at the national rugby center in Marcoussis, where the squad is preparing for the Six Nations. Laporte’s place of residence was also raided, the person said. French Minister of Sports Laura Flessel last month gave justice officials the conclusions of an investigation into Laporte, who has denied accusations that he pressured the federation’s appeals board to reduce sanctions against Montpellier, which is owned by his close friend. The ministry said Laporte on June 30 last year contacted the appeal commission’s president and said that the call resulted in a change of decision.

BASEBALL

A-Rod to join ESPN crew

Alex Rodriguez is again taking over for Aaron Boone, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball. ESPN on Tuesday announced that A-Rod is to join its crew as an analyst. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my broadcasting career,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time in baseball and now I get that front-row seat to tell that story every Sunday night on ESPN, as well as calling my fourth post-season on Fox, where I started this journey.” Rodriguez and the new crew are to make their debut on March 29, when the San Francisco Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day.

SOCCER

Neville now women’s coach

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville was on Tuesday appointed permanent head coach of the England women’s team, replacing Mark Sampson, the Football Association announced on its Web site. “This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level,” he said. England are ranked third in the world and are expected to mount a strong challenge at next year’s World Cup in France.

FOOTBALL

Veteran group denied ad

The NFL has denied advertising space in the Super Bowl for a veterans group that declined to alter language about standing for the national anthem. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Tuesday confirmed that American Veterans submitted an advertisement last week with the message “Please Stand.” McCarthy said the league asked the group to consider other options, such as “Please Honor our Veterans” or “Please Stand for our Veterans.” The two organizations were unable to agree on language in time to meet production deadlines.