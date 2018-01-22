Badminton ace Tai falls to Thai rival in Malaysia final

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday had to settle for silver in the Malaysian Masters after losing to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 16-21, 21-14, 22-24.

Tai maintained an even game until 16-16, then lost five consecutive points to concede the first set to the world No. 5.

She changed her approach in the second frame, serving up smashes to take the set 20-14.

Before the start of the final set, Tai returned to the sideline to seek medical treatment for her right big toe.

However, she returned to the game to a lackluster opening, losing four points only to fight her way back to 19-19.

Tai faced two championship points, but failed to keep them. Errors then lost her two points and her first international tournament of the season.

It was Tai’s 11th loss out of 20 meetings with her longtime Thai rival.