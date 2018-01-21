Tai heading to final in Malaysia

Staff writer, with CNA

World No. 1 badminton star Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan is to compete in the Malaysia Masters women’s singles final after defeating longtime competitor Carolina Marin of Spain 12-21, 21-15, 23-21 yesterday in a grueling three-game match.

The day opened to a rocky start for Tai, who kept the score hovering around 7-7 before Marin broke through and maintained the lead until 21.

Tai came back with a vengeance in the second game, bursting out of the gate with four consecutive points and easing through to force a tie-breaker.

Marin led for most of the third game, but Tai kept on her tail, managing a tie at 20 and 21, before landing two consecutive points for the win.

TITLE MATCH

The Taiwanese athlete is heading into the final today against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 16-21, 21-19 yesterday in another three-match showdown.