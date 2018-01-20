SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SPEED SKATING

Coach accused of abuse

South Korean skating authorities have suspended a national team coach for allegedly beating Olympic short track speed skating champion Shim Suk-hee. The Korea Skating Union yesterday said Shim left a national team training center for two days this week after she was allegedly assaulted by one of her four male coaches. She returned to the center on Thursday. Skating authorities confirmed an investigation is under way, but did not identify the coach. Shim won the women’s short track 3,000m relay gold medal during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia. No details of the incident have been released and it was not immediately known if the 21-year-old was injured.

CYCLING

Sagan takes Down Under lead

World champion Peter Sagan showed his class yesterday when he won the fourth stage of the Union Cycliste Internationale season-opening Tour Down Under in South Australia, taking the overall lead in the process. Sagan, who had a string of minor placings in the past two years of the race, finally enjoyed a win in the run into the town of Urailda. The Slovakian finished the stage in three hours 21 minutes and seven seconds to take the ocher leader’s jersey, two seconds ahead of South African Daryl Impey, who finished second. Australian Jay McCarthy was in third place, nine seconds behind Sagan.

TRIATHLON

ITU launch doping probe

The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has launched an investigation into allegations that Olympic bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa failed a doping test at the 2016 Rio de Jenerio Summer Olympic in Brazil, the ruling body said in a statement on Thursday. “ITU has been informed of allegations involving Henri Schoeman and an adverse analytical finding that would have occurred during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games,” the union said. “ITU has promptly launched an investigation into the matter. ITU has been in touch with the athlete, who is fully cooperating providing information.” Schoeman’s manager in South Africa did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Schoeman, 26, finished third in Rio behind British brothers Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee. The South African said later that he had been ill in the lead-up to the race.

TENNIS

Federer commits to Hopman

Roger Federer said he plans to keep the Hopman Cup on his playing schedule leading into the season-opening Australian Open Grand Slam as it suits his children best. The Swiss star, who teamed with Belinda Bencic to win the mixed teams event in Perth over the New Year, said he expects to return for next year’s edition. “I’ve done all sorts of preparations [for the Australian Open],” the 19-time Grand Slam winner told reporters after his second-round win late on Thursday. “I did preparations with [Australian] Tony Roche in Sydney, went back to Doha, then came back for Melbourne. That worked. This time I’ve done Perth now twice,” he said. “I feel like having kids, later on in my career it feels like Hopman Cup is a really good option for me. I love that there is not 450 players like here [in Melbourne] basically. There’s only maybe 20 players, which is great,” he said. Federer has two sets of twins with wife Mirka.