Two Koreas’ ‘one flag’ emblematic of once better ties

Reuters, SEOUL

North and South Korea’s plan to march together under the same blue-and-white Korean Peninsula flag at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month marks the revival of an emblem of warmer ties between the old foes from years past.

The two countries will be hoping for some of the same sort of “feel good factor” they enjoyed at the Olympics in 2000, when they were greeted by a standing ovation in the Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia after marching in under the unified flag for the first time.

The “Korean Unification Flag,” showing the Korean Peninsula in blue against a white background, traces its origin to 1989, when North and South Korea agreed to use a new flag for a possible joint team in the 1990 Asian Games.

While plans for a joint team at those Games fell apart, the flag made its first public appearance in 1991 when Seoul and Pyongyang formed a unified team to contest the world table tennis championship in Japan.

When the unified Korean women’s team won gold there, the flag was raised in triumph, accompanied by Arirang, a traditional Korean folk song played in lieu of the national anthem of either of the two.

The emotional scene later formed the basis of a popular movie in South Korea.

During the South’s Sunshine Policy era of engaging North Korea between 1998 and 2008, athletes from both countries used the single flag to march together at several major Games, including the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics in Greece and the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics in Italy, as well as the Sydney Olympics.

The two Koreas competed separately in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics with their own flags and national anthems, as well as in subsequent Olympics.

In 2007, a “unification” flag was displayed at the border when then-South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun walked into North Korea for a summit with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

However, the flag has not been seen at a high-profile public event since 2008, when then-South Korean president Lee Myung-bak’s administration took power.

Relations chilled dramatically in 2010 after the sinking of a South Korean warship that the South blamed on the North. Pyongyang denied any involvement, but the relationship has continued to suffer as the North accelerated its nuclear and missile programs.

Although the two Koreas have agreed to compete together and use the single flag, the matter has not been finalized, an International Olympic Committee official said.