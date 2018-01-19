Viviani sprints past leader to win third stage

AFP, ADELAIDE, Australia

Italian Elia Viviani of Quick-Step Floors yesterday capitalized on a lapse in concentration from race leader Caleb Ewan to sweep past the Australian and claim the third stage of the Union Cycliste Internationale season-opening Tour Down Under in Australia.

Ewan and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates had the race well in hand with 500m of the sprint to go when the young Australian appeared to ease off in a bid to give teammate and final lead-out rider Alex Edmondson the stage win.

However, Viviani unleashed a powerful sprint and Ewan was late to respond, allowing the Italian rider and Germany’s Phil Bauhaus to storm past in the final 100m.

The 146.5km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor was shortened by 26.5km because of the extreme heatwave affecting the region, with temperatures reaching 42oC during yesterday’s race.

He tried to save his energy throughout the race and his preparation on the track when he arrived in Australia had helped with his speed, Viviani said.

“It’s a really hot day, so it was quite a hard race because give too much of an effort and you are already out,” he said. “You need to save all the energy you can, until 200m to go and then try to be in a good position.”

“I always use the track and I come here 10 days before, and I think in these 10 days it’s good to do some speed work. The speed helped today,” he said.

The race began cautiously due to the weather, but it soon took a familiar pattern when South Africa’s Nicholas Dlamini and Australian Scott Bowden, who have been in all three breaks of this year’s race, attacked and opened a three-minute lead.

Dlamini took the King of the Mountain points for the third day in a row and the pair stayed ahead until Dlamini dropped back to the peloton with 53km remaining, leaving Bowden on his own for another 30km until he too was reeled in.

Katusha–Alpecin rider Tiago Machado then launched an attack, but he could not get further than 15 seconds in front and he was eventually caught 8km from home, leaving the race clear for the sprint teams to get into position.

Mitchelton-Scott controlled the race perfectly until Ewan’s lapse allowed Viviani to swoop.

Ewan retained the ocher leader’s jersey with a 10-second gap over Viviani, who is four seconds ahead of South Africa’s Daryl Impey.