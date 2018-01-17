Greipel lands 17th stage win at Tour Down Under

AP, ADELAIDE, Australia

Germany’s Andre Greipel claimed his 17th stage victory on the Tour Down Under when he won the 145km first stage of this year’s UCI World Tour opener to take an early lead on general classification.

The 35-year-old Greipel, who won the Australian tour in 2008 and 2010, beat Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan and triple world champion Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint at the end of the stage from Port Adelaide to Lyndoch.

He was riding at a disadvantage after his Lotto Soudal team lost one rider before the stage began.

Belgian Bjorg Lambrecht, who was due to make his World Tour debut, was removed from the start list after confusion over his compliance with the anti-doping whereabouts system.

The 20-year-old was required to sign up for the Anti-Doping Administration and Management whereabouts system 42 days before the race start, but did not receive log-in data until 32 days from start time, a statement from the Lotto-Soudal team said.

“Without a written confirmation from the UCI that Bjorg can start, neither the rider nor the team can take any risk,” the statement said.

Sagan, the three-time world road racing champion, was also left at a disadvantage in the final sprint when a key Bora-Hansgrohe team member Sam Bennett had a problem with his chain.

Greipel was able to time his finish perfectly to overtake Mitchelton-Scott’s Ewan a few meters from the line.

Norwegian rider Daniel Hoelgaard of FDJ crashed on the final bend and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Thanks to the team, they set up the sprint really well,” Greipel said. “Unfortunately, we were already one rider down before the start, so we just made the work for the other teams who had to make the chase so we could wait until the final and set a good bunch sprint up.”