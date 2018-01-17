Durant’s 32 leads Warriors past Cavaliers

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Once the lead swelled to 14, Kevin Durant waved both arms like a boxing referee stopping a fight.

Another knockout on the road for the Warriors.

Durant on Monday scored 32 points and Stephen Curry added 23 as Golden State extended their road winning streak to 13 with a 118-108 Martin Luther King holiday victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, their struggling NBA Finals foes.

Durant scored 16 in the third quarter for the defending NBA champions, who clamped down on defense and pulled away in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten outside the Oracle Arena since Nov. 22 last year.

It is not that they play poorly at home, but Durant said the Dubs take a different identity when they travel.

“At home, we just relax a little bit,” Durant said. “This is who we are when we’re on the road.”

LeBron James scored 32 points and Kevin Love 17 for Cleveland, who had their home winning streak stopped at 13.

Isaiah Thomas, getting his first taste of the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry, had 19 points in 32 minutes — his most in five games since he returned from a hip injury.

It was Golden State’s second straight win over Cleveland, who have dropped eight of 10 since a loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day.

The Cavs were down just 93-91 entering the fourth, but missed 17 of 19 shots to open the period and Golden State throttled away.

“It seemed like the rim just got smaller and smaller, but I like our effort,” James said. “If we continue that going into our next few games, then I like where we are.”

The teams have met in the NBA Finals each of the past three years and while there is no guarantee there will be a fourth matchup, at this point only one of them looks prepared for June.

Durant, though, expects the Cavs to improve as they incorporate Thomas.

“Everyone knows it’s going to take a while to get into a comfortable groove here,” Durant said. “It’s a new system, so I don’t think this game was any indication of what’s going to happen with this team down the line. They’ll be much better than they are right now — and we all know that.”

Cleveland were home after going 1-4 on a road trip that included blowout losses in Minnesota and Toronto.

For three quarters, the Cavs matched the Warriors shot for shot, but with Durant and Curry on the bench, a Golden State lineup of Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, David West, Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston stretched the lead.

“That unit, they won us the game with their energy and their effort,” Durant said. “They pushed the basketball and they set us up well to kind of end the game in the last three or four minutes. That’s what a well-rounded team does.”