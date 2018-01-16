Coco goes bananas as Americans exit Aussie Open

Reuters, MELBOURNE

Coco Vandeweghe’s petulant standoff over a shortage of bananas yesterday was the low point on a horror day for the US at the Australian Open as a procession of American players skidded out of the season’s first Grand Slam in the first round.

A miserable day session for the US saw US Open champion Sloane Stephens, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, men’s 16th seed John Isner and eighth seed Jack Sock, the highest-ranked US player in the men’s draw, exit the tournament.

The evening brought little relief, with defeats for Irina Falconi and Kevin King bringing the tally to 12 Americans sent packing out of the 15 in first-round action.

Vandeweghe was given two code violations during her stormy 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 defeat by Hungarian Timea Babos at the Hisense Arena.

The first came after she refused to restart play at the end of the first set until she had been delivered bananas.

“How are they not on court? I mean, c’mon, that’s not my fault,” she said during an argument with the chair umpire. “Why do I have to play under a different set of rules? I don’t have to make myself uncomfortable because it’s ill-prepared. I have needs and it’s not my fault that this court is ill-prepared.”

The American was docked a point toward the end of the second set after appearing to curse at world No. 51 Babos.

Vandeweghe told reporters she was not happy about Babos getting “in her face,” but the Hungarian denied trying to rile the American.

“She always does that [loses her temper],” Babos said. “A couple of rackets are broken every match, this time it was I believe a time violation, but I’m not sure. The second one I believe was an insult against me. If the umpire heard it then it must have been this.”

Vandeweghe became the third of four American women who made the semi-finals at last year’s US Open to fall at the first hurdle at Melbourne Park.

The fourth, Madison Keys, begins her tournament against China’s Wang Qiang today.

US Open champion Stephens, the 13th seed, was bundled out in three sets by China’s Zhang Shuai.

It was her eighth successive defeat since her maiden Grand Slam triumph.

Fifth seed Williams, who lost last year’s final at Melbourne Park to her sister Serena, was beaten in two sets by resurgent Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Venus Williams praised her opponent for playing “above and beyond,” but was otherwise tight-lipped and sullen during her post-match media duties.

Isner was sent packing in four sets by unfancied local Matthew Ebden on Margaret Court Arena, while Sock slipped to a 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3 defeat to world No. 41 Yuichi Sugita of Japan on Show Court Two.

Ryan Harrison was a rare shining light as he battled manfully to defeat Israeli Dudi Sela in a tough five-setter.

There was also a dominant victory for Nicole Gibbs and Mackenzie McDonald won a battle of qualifiers.

They were mere scraps on a day when the star spangled banner was left decidedly mangled.

“I don’t know, it’s a tough sport,” said Sock, who came crashing back to earth after the high of reaching the last four at the ATP Tour Finals in November last year. “Obviously, it wasn’t my day... it wasn’t some of the American women’s day, but I guess that it happens and that’s tennis.”

Grigor Dimitrov looked every inch the potential Grand Slam champion as he schooled qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the second round.