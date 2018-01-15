Archiland sail to third straight win

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Pauian Archiland kept their hot streak going with a third straight win and a share of first place in the Super Basketball League (SBL) after defeating Kinmen Kaoliang 83-74 yesterday at Changhua County Stadium.

Kinmen led 38-33 at the half, but Archiland’s American head coach Ben Metcalf made adjustments to their strategy to earn a riveting come-from-behind win.

Center Qunicy Davis and point guard Peng Chun-yen helped seal the victory, with Davis scoring 18 points, with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Peng nailed five three-pointers, including all three attempts in the pivotal third quarter, to total 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

On the other side, Kinmen center Peter Ramos from Puerto Rico dominated the board in the early proceedings and finished the match with 27 points and 23 rebounds for a double-double.

It was the first win for Archiland against Kinmen this season, after meeting with defeat in their previous two encounters.

“Ramos is a major headache for us. He is tough to handle under the post and he always beats our players to the rebound. When he was on the court, we could not get our fast-break offense going,” Metcalf said.

“To stop Ramos, we used four different sets of defense strategies. He is a smart guy and could pick up on what we were trying to do, so our team had to mix it up and kept making changes in strategy in the second half to defend against him,” Metcalf said. “In the end, we kept the pressure on and preserved the lead to the end. So the adjustments did work well to help our team pick up our first win against Kinmen.”

Archiland now top the table with the same 9-6 record as the Yulon Luxgen Dinos, who suffered a narrow 74-72 loss to Bank of Taiwan yesterday evening.

Also yesterday, the Dacin Tigers edged the Fubon Braves 83-82.

Dacin forward Lin Yi-hui scored a game-high 23 points, including the basket, to give Dacin their final lead, which Fubon failed to regain when point guard Joseph Lin — younger brother of NBA star Jeremy Lin — missed a field goal at the buzzer.

However, it was still a game for Lin Yi-hui to savor, as he reached 3,000 points in his SBL career.

On Saturday, Davis battled last season’s MVP Sim Bhullar from Canada to pocket a 75-64 triumph for Archiland against the Tigers at Changhua County Stadium.

The result was fairly even for the two centers, with Davis netting 17 points with 11 rebounds, and Bhullar scoring 19 points with eight rebounds.

Also on Saturday in Changhua County, the Fubon Braves trounced Bank of Taiwan 101-71, while Yulon kept their fans on edge with a 74-73 victory over Taiwan Beer.