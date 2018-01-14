North Korea’s ‘army of beauties’ set to invade South for Pyeongchang Games

AFP, SEOUL

With their good looks and sharp moves, North Korea’s female cheerleaders are a marked contrast to the regime’s menacing nuclear ambitions.

Dubbed the “army of beauties” in South Korea, the young North Korean women — mostly in their late teens or early 20s — have attracted huge publicity whenever they have been sent to the South.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s future wife Ri Sol-ju was among the group who attended the 2005 Asian Athletics Championships in Incheon, South Korea.

The cheerleaders are set for their fourth appearance in the South after Pyongyang agreed this week to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, just 80km south of the Demilitarized Zone that splits the Korean Peninsula in two.

Any North Korean delegations to its neighbor are carefully chosen by Pyongyang, and their movements are tightly controlled in the South.

Media reports said that the Winter Olympics group could be accommodated on a cruise ship moored in Sokcho, making it easier to monitor them.

An Chan-il, a defector researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, said the cheerleaders are cherry-picked by the regime based on tough criteria.

“They must be over 163cm tall and come from good families,” An told reporters. “Those who play an instrument are from a band and others are mostly students at the elite Kim Il-sung University.”

The Koreas’ separation makes citizens of the North an object of some fascination for Southerners. The cheerleaders made their first appearance at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, hitting the headlines when nearly 300 of them arrived on a ferry dressed in colorful hanboks — traditional Korean dresses — and waving so-called unification flags, a pale blue silhouette of the whole Korean Peninsula.

Hundreds of Busan residents lined the port to greet them, with several homes also flying unification flags.

With their tight choreography — sometimes using props, such as fans — the cheerleaders were lavished with attention as they sang and danced in the stands.

In 2005, former North Korean cheerleader Cho Myung-ae — whose good looks had gained her a huge following in the South — appeared in a TV commercial for a Samsung mobile phone with South Korean pop star Lee Hyo-ri.

The supporters have always proven to be a major ticket draw, and their attendance is good news for the Pyeongchang Games organizers.

“It will help with ticket sales,” Pyeongchang Organizing Committee spokesman Sung Baik-you said. “It will fulfill our desires for a ‘peace Olympics.’”

When North Korean teams have played in the South without accompanying supporters, pro-unification South Koreans have turned out to support them, such as at a women’s ice hockey match last year in Gangneung, an Olympic venue.

“A joint cheering squad would be phenomenal,” said Lee Sun-kyung, who organized the group.

However, the Northerners’ presence also has potential to create some diplomatic headaches. There are concerns that South Koreans might not be as welcoming as in the past, given their opposition to North Korea’s nuclear program and its increasingly belligerent behavior.

Additionally, displaying the North Korean flag and playing its anthem are illegal in the South, where they are regarded as symbols of sedition under Seoul’s national security laws, hence the use of the unification flag at past inter-Korean matches.