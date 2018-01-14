Paul leads Houston to 112-95 rout of Phoenix

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Houston did not need James Harden to roll past the Phoenix Suns: There were plenty of contributions from just about everyone else to make it a 112-95 Rockets romp on Friday night.

Chris Paul scored 25 points to lead six Houston players in double figures as the Rockets improved to 4-2 since losing Harden with a hamstring injury.

“We are just holding it down, holding it down until we get the whole crew back,” Paul said. “Ain’t nobody going to feel sorry for ourselves and we ain’t going to feel sorry for ourselves. We are just going to go out there and keep competing.”

Houston led by 18 in the second quarter, 22 at the end of the third and 27 in the fourth in their sixth consecutive victory over Phoenix.

Clint Capela scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who dominated the boards 53-38. Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza added 18 points apiece, while Eric Gordon scored 14.

Devin Booker scored 27 and T.J. Warren 21 for the Suns, who were coming off a home win over Oklahoma City four days earlier. Booker, playing more these days at point guard, had nine assists, but nine of his team’s 19 turnovers.

Houston had a 14-4 advantage on the offensive boards.

“I think we’re No. 1 in the league in getting an offensive rebound and kicking it out for a three, so that’s great,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “And obviously Chris had some mismatches and he started doing some short 15-foot game. He’s awesome. Everybody contributed here and there.”

Phoenix got off to a fast start, scoring 10 straight points, capped by a Dragan Bender three-pointer, to lead 21-10.

Then things turned sour for the home team.

The Rockets outscored the Suns 37-8 over the final 5 minutes, 5 seconds of the first quarter and first 6 minutes, 47 seconds of the second, when Anderson’s two free throws put Houston on top 47-29 with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left in the first half.

The Rockets led 57-44 at the break, despite Booker’s 18 points.

Houston scored the first four points of the second half and Phoenix never got closer than 15 after that.

The Rockets went with a small lineup and spaced the floor, leading to open shots.

“Well, they space everybody out,” Phoenix interim coach Jay Triano said.

“They’re going to shoot a lot and that makes it tough when you’re out there on the three-point line and you try to challenge shots and turning around to go chase rebounds. That can be difficult. I thought they were probably a little quicker to the ball,” he added.