Saudi female fans attend live match for the first time

AFP, JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia

For years, Areej al-Ghamdi could only cheer her favorite soccer team from home, but everything changed on Friday, when Saudi Arabia allowed women into the stadium for the first time.

The university student was among about 300 Saudi Arabian women who thronged King Abdullah Sports City in the Red Sea city of Jeddah after the ultra-conservative kingdom eased decades-old rules separating the sexes.

“I came with my father and my brother — we’re fans of al-Ahli,” al-Ghamdi said of the Saudi Professional League club facing off against al-Batin.

The young woman said she always used to cheer her home team from the comfort of her living room.

“We love the club very much, and our home would often become an arena for supporters,” said Ghamdi, who wore a black abaya robe and a black scarf, with a green al-Ahli scarf around her neck. “This is the first time we’ll be cheering for real, not just in front of the television.”

“It is so much better here,” she added.

The game began at 8pm, but two hours before the historic kickoff enthusiasm was palpable as female supporters began arriving at the stadium.

Among the first was a woman accompanied by a younger woman and a girl.

A boy sat next to them in seats that had been reserved for women who come alone or with members of their families, namely male relatives.

The women entered the stadium through a special gate, while male supporters filed in through a separate entrance.

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world’s tightest restrictions on women, has long barred them from sports arenas through strict rules that keep the sexes apart in public.

Glass panels were set up to separate male supporters from the women and family section of the stadium.

“This event proves that we are heading for a prosperous future. I am very proud to be a witness of this massive change,” said Lamya Khaled Nasser, a 32-year-old fan from the Red Sea city.

Ruwayda Ali Qassem, another Jeddah resident, spoke of a “historic day in the kingdom, which culminates [in] ongoing fundamental changes.”

“I am proud and extremely happy for this development and for the kingdom’s moves to catch up with civilized measures adopted by many countries,” she said.

Saleh al-Ziadi took his three daughters to the game.

“My daughters still don’t believe this is happening. They have not yet realized they will be cheering their favorite team inside the stadium,” he said.

The women entering the venue waited in long lines to be searched by female security personnel, who wore orange vests over their black abayas, while inside the stadium another team directed them to their seats.

Jeddah resident Noura Bakharji was among those who patiently waited for her turn, and for a reason.

Bakharji said she always felt bitter when her brothers came home from stadiums to tell her about the excitement of watching soccer matches in person.

“I always watched games on TV while my brothers went to the stadiums... I asked myself repeatedly: ‘Why I can’t go?’” she said. “Today, things have changed. It’s a day of happiness and joy.”

Under Saudi Arabia’s existing guardianship system, a male family member — normally the father, husband or brother — must grant permission for a woman’s study, travel and a host of other activities.

Fatimah Baeshen, spokeswoman at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington, “rooted for the ladies” on Twitter.