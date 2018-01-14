Home / Sports
Elise Mertens wins second Hobart title in weather-hit final

Reuters, HOBART, Australia

Belgian Elise Mertens yesterday defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted final to defend her Hobart International title.

Second seed Mertens, who won her maiden singles title in Hobart last year as a qualifier, became the first player to win the tournament twice.

The match took more than seven hours to complete due to a delayed start and three suspensions of play for rain, the last coming after Buzarnescu had saved two match points, with the 22-year-old world No. 36 leading 5-2 in the third set.

“It rained like three of four times, so I am really thankful everybody stayed actually,” Mertens told reporters. “It’s been a wonderful week and to come back to Hobart is such a great feeling. My level was there during the whole week, so I’m really happy with the trophy.”

The Romanian, a first-time WTA finalist, saved more championship points and held her serve when play resumed before Mertens served out the match, which lasted 2 hours, 29 minutes.

“I was really close,” Buzarnescu said. “I should have been more patient, and not complain that much.”

