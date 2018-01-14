Asia rally to retain one-point lead in EurAsia Cup

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Asia made a strong comeback after trailing early to split yesterday’s EurAsia Cup foursomes with Europe as the hosts maintained a one-point lead over the defending champions going into the final day’s 12 singles matches.

Trailing 3-1/2 to 2-1/2 after Friday’s four-balls, Thomas Bjorn’s side quickly erased the deficit and then moved ahead by winning three of the first four matches at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club.

However, Asia, captained by Arjun Atwal, finished with a flourish by picking up the remaining three points to end the day 6-1/2 to 5-1/2 ahead, retaining their hopes of winning a first EurAsia Cup title at the third edition of the event.

In the 2016 competition, Darren Clarke’s Europe team romped to an 18-1/2 to 5-1/2 blowout victory over their Asia counterparts after the inaugural match play contest was tied two years earlier.

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson yesterday put Europe on the board as they tied the overall score by handing the visitors a 3 and 2 win over the Indian pairing of Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P. Chawrasia.

“It was a really good morning, we played really solid. We didn’t make a bogey, we made quite a few birdies and in foursomes that’s going to be hard to beat, really,” Englishman Fleetwood said after the match.

“I won’t mind playing doubles again, I have really enjoyed playing this team game... Looking forward to the singles and we will see where we are at the end of the day,” he added.

Britons Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton then picked up a 2 and 1 win against An Byeong-un of South Korea and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat as Europe moved ahead.

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters then gave Europe a two-point lead with a 3 and 2 win against Kang Sung-hoon and Poom Saksansin in the fourth match of the day.

Asia needed something special to stop the rout and the Japanese-Malaysian pairing of Yuta Ikeda and Gavin Green stepped up to the plate by winning three of the final four holes for a rousing 1-up win over Alex Levy and Rafa Cabrera.

Thai teen Phachara Khongwatmai and Hideto Tanihara leveled the score with a 2 and 1 win over Paul Dunne and Alex Noren, before Li Haotong and Nicholas Fung put Asia back in front with a 3 and 1 victory against Bernd Wiesberger and Ross Fisher.

SONY OPEN IN HAWAII

Reuters

Left-hander Brian Harman on Friday took another small step toward a spot on the US’ Ryder Cup team when he eagled his final hole to take a three-shot halfway lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

On a day when struggling Jordan Spieth slipped 10 shots off the pace, Harman sank a 15-foot putt on the final hole to cap off a seven-under-par 63 after opening with a 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Harman ended the second round with a 13-under 127 total to head a group of five players, including two-time major champion Zach Johnson, at 10-under.

Defending champion Justin Thomas posted a second straight 67 to trail by seven.

Harman, a two-time PGA Tour winner, said his game has reached a new level since he switched to a new ball in May.

“It’s made a huge difference,” he told reporters. “I wasn’t a very good wind player. When I switched, I was 90th in the world.”

Harman, now ranked 23rd in the world, is sixth in the US’ Ryder Cup standings, well in contention for one of 12 spots on the visiting team for the October competition against Europe outside Paris.