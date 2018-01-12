Del Potro advances to semi-final with Ferrer in Auckland

Reuters

Juan Martin del Potro yesterday kept his Australian Open preparations on track with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the ATP Auckland Open, setting up a semi-final meeting with David Ferrer.

Former US Open champion Del Potro fired down 11 aces and did not face a break point during the 1 hour, 33 minute match.

The 29-year-old, who won the tournament the last time he played in it in 2009, is now to return to the top 10 in the ATP rankings on Monday next week for the first time since August 2014 after struggling with injuries over the past few years.

Waiting for Del Potro in the last four will be Spaniard Ferrer, who brushed aside Chung Hyeon of South Korea 6-3, 6-2.

Ferrer is yet to drop a set in Auckland and has shown glimpses of his old form that saw him win the tournament in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Roberto Bautista Agut is to play Dutchman Robin Haase in the other semi-final.

Bautista Agut defeated Czech Jiri Vesely 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 in the last eight, while Hasse beat Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-4, 6-4.