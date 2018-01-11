SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Swansea win red card appeal

Swansea City have won their appeal over midfielder Leroy Fer’s dismissal during last weekend’s goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Football Association (FA) Challenge Cup. Fer was shown a straight red card in the second half after his foul on Wolves’ Helder Costa was deemed to constitute violent conduct by referee Anthony Taylor, but the Premier League side said that the Dutchman should have been cautioned instead. “Leroy Fer will be available for Swansea’s next three games after an independent regulatory commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Wolves on Saturday, January 6,” a FA spokesperson said. The 28-year-old was initially ruled out of Swansea’s FA Cup replay against Wolves, along with league games against Newcastle United and Liverpool, but is now to be available for selection.

CRICKET

Players push for Olympics

Former players want the Twenty20 version of cricket to be a part of future Olympics, although they realize it might be at least a decade away. The introduction of T20 cricket to the Olympics formed a key part of MCC World Cricket committee meetings held in Sydney this week, with past players keen to push for the sport’s involvement. Administrators have all but given up hope of gaining entry into the 2024 Games scheduled for Paris, so are looking toward Los Angeles in 2028. However their biggest concern is with the Board of Cricket Control for India, whom they said face issues with their own Olympic committee. The International Cricket Council has previously said the majority of member nations are behind the push, along with chief executive David Richardson. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who sits on the 14-person independent committee alongside former players like Gatting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Rod Marsh, said players were also keen and commitment would be an issue.

FOOTBALL

NBC to show player protests

US television network NBC, broadcaster of this year’s Super Bowl, would show any players who kneel during the pre-game national anthem to protest racial inequality, the game’s executive producer said on Tuesday. Several dozen National Football League players kneeled, sat or locked arms during The Star-Spangled Banner in the regular season, drawing rebukes from US President Donald Trump, who called it unpatriotic. Game broadcasters showed the protests during the initial weeks, but reduced coverage of them later. The anthem is typically shown live before the Super Bowl and this year is to be performed by pop singer Pink at the Feb. 4 championship. If any players decide to kneel, NBC will cover it, executive producer Fred Gaudelli said at a Television Critics Association event in Pasadena, California. Announcers are likely to identify the players, explain the reasons behind the actions “and then get on with the game,” Gaudelli said. The players who kneeled during the regular season said they were protesting the killing by police of unarmed black men and boys across the US, as well as racial disparities in the criminal justice system. More than half of all NFL players are black.