Super Rugby players and Wallaroos getting pay rise

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia’s Super Rugby players were handed a pay rise and squad sizes were expanded to up to 40 players as part of a new collective bargaining agreement announced yesterday.

Australia’s national women’s team, the Wallaroos, were also included for the first time in the new deal, which was negotiated between Rugby Australia, the country’s four Super Rugby franchises and the Rugby Union Players Association, and is effective from now until the end of the current broadcast deal in 2020.

The overall Super Rugby salary cap has been adjusted to a total of A$5.5million (US$4.3 million), with the average player receiving A$225,000 this year.

Reports said this was a rise of about 10 percent.

Super Rugby franchises are also to be permitted to sign between 36 and 40 players, which is an increase of at least five players on current numbers.

Following the demise of the Western Force, the overall base of professional players involved in Super Rugby in Australia has shrunk from 175 to 160.

For the first time, the new deal is to include the Wallabies, Wallaroos, all Super Rugby players and both Australian Rugby Sevens squads.

Pay equality between Super Rugby and Rugby Sevens players — male and female — has also been achieved, with the entry level full-time minimum salaries replicated across the professional game.