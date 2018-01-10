Curry leads Golden State over Denver

AP, OAKLAND, California

Even when Stephen Curry is not at his best, he can still be downright brilliant.

Curry on Monday night scored 32 points and dished out nine assists in another superb performance as the Golden State Warriors beat the Nuggets 124-114 to avenge an ugly home loss to Denver late last month.

“When you’ve got a guy as talented as Steph, he is who he is,” teammate David West said. “The rest of us sort of understand and expect him to do what he’s going to do.”

Klay Thompson scored 19 on his bobblehead night, while Draymond Green added a season-high 23 points and 10 assists in the defending NBA champions’ fifth straight victory on a night when Kevin Durant sat out his third consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Nikola Jokic had his first triple-double of the season with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as four players scored 20 points or more for the Nuggets, who were coming off a 106-98 loss at Sacramento on Saturday.

In his 12th 30-point game of the season, Curry hit a long three-pointer with 56.1 seconds left in the third and the Warriors led 93-81 going into the final quarter after the Nuggets had fought back to tie it midway through the period.

“I didn’t think he played that well, but this is Steph Curry. On a night when he’s not maybe at his best, he’s still dominating the game in parts,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He hit the big shots during that stretch.”

Curry shot nine for 17 overall, including five of 10 from three-point territory.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has scored 29 or more points in seven straight games. In four games before Monday, he was averaging 36 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.8 minutes since returning from an 11-game absence due to a sprained right ankle.

The Western Conference player of the week for last week, Curry strained his left knee in the first half, headed to the locker room to have it taped and then returned.

West contributed 10 points, scoring in double figures for a third straight game to go with six rebounds and four assists while becoming the 127th player in NBA history to play in 1,000 regular-season games.

“It looks like his 100th game, the way he’s moving out there,” Thompson said.

“David West is playing like he’s 25 years old,” Kerr said.

Thompson made his initial four shots and Green scored eight quick points, connecting on his first three field goal attempts. He handed out five assists as Golden State raced ahead 27-20 — a far cry from the Warriors’ performance in a 96-81 loss to Denver at Oracle Arena on Dec. 23.

The Warriors shot three for 27 in that game from three-point range, but on Monday topped that with four treys in the first quarter and finished 13 for 30 from deep.

Thompson’s three-pointer with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third made it 78-71 after Denver had tied the game 89-89 at the 6 minute, 57 second mark of the period.

The Nuggets held the Warriors to a season-low scoring performance last time that snapped their 11-game winning streak. Golden State have won seven of eight since.

Denver got 22 points from Gary Harris, and 21 apiece from Jamal Murray and Trey Lyles.

“Even when there were times where it looked like the game was getting out of hand, our guys never let go of the rope,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We never quit working. We forced them to bring their starters back in. We forced them to finish that game out.”