We feel like we are sinking, Marcelo says

Reuters, VIGO, Spain

Real Madrid players feel like their La Liga title hopes are “sinking” into a black hole after they let a 2-1 lead against RC Celta de Vigo slip through their fingers in the final eight minutes, leaving them 16 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Real on Sunday were leading with eight minutes to go against Celta after Gareth Bale’s quick-fire brace had overturned an opener from Daniel Wass, but Maxi Gomez’s headed goal in the 82nd minute ensured the match finished in a 2-2 draw and piled more pain on Zinedine Zidane’s side after runaway leaders Barcelona defeated Levante UD with goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho.

“It is how it looks from the outside — we are sad, angry and we feel like we are sinking,” Brazilian defender Marcelo said.

“It is one of the worst situations I’ve experienced here,” the 29-year-old added. “We’ll try to work hard and fight so we can win our next game, but we don’t like this situation at all, it’s difficult because the more games you draw or lose the more pressure you are under.”

The last time Real were 16 points behind the Liga leaders was during Jose Mourinho’s tension-filled final campaign in 2012-2013, when they finished 15 points adrift of Barca.

“There’s nothing else we can do other than keep our heads up and fight, and do our best to start winning again,” added Marcelo, who has won four La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles since joining Real in 2007. “We can’t do anything more, we’re trying to play good football, to move the ball around and score goals, but it’s not coming off.”

Real coach Zidane usually leaps to the defense of his players after negative results, but he was not in a forgiving mood.

“The main thing we lacked today was we didn’t play the second half,” the Frenchman said. “We played very well in the first 45 minutes, but not in the second half, and a game lasts 90 minutes.”

Zidane refused to comment on whether the title is out of reach.

“We’re not going to talk about the league every weekend. If we keep losing points we’re not going to get there. We have to focus on each game now and try to win them,” he said.